Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 923,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 379.1 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

LNDNF stock remained flat at $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Get Orrön Energy AB (publ) alerts:

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Orrön Energy AB is an independent renewable energy company with wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. It is focused on investments in renewable energy projects, which has a stable and mature market and a potential expansion in Europe. The company was founded on May 04, 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.