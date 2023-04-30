Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 923,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 379.1 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
LNDNF stock remained flat at $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.
About Orrön Energy AB (publ)
