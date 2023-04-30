Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5441 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

OVCHY opened at $19.09 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OVCHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Read More

Dividend History for Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

