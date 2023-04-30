Ownership Capital B.V. Purchases 2,068,206 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 338.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068,206 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 4.4% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $222,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

TECH stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 806,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

