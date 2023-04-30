Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Tops $8.07 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $219,311.69 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,718.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00304961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00524085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00066924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00406158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,890,703 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

