Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $198,015.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,522.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00306696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00536458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00410226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,896,660 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.