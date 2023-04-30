Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Up 25.7% in April

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $103.19. 101,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

