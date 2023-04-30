Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Edge Capital Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,170 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $41,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,401 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

