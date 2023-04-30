Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $576,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

