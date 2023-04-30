Pareto Securities Upgrades Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Buy

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Danske raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.10.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Up 4.4 %

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.32.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.01%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on a comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.