PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,718,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,878. The company has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

