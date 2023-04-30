PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

PCM Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PCM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 11,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

