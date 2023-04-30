PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
PCM Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:PCM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 11,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.60.
PCM Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Trading of PCM Fund
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
