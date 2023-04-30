Pelham Capital Ltd. Decreases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,993 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises about 16.5% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Bath & Body Works worth $78,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

