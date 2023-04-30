Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.31.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,711,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,168. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.