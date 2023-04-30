Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 5.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,015,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

