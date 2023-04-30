Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Pharvaris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $9.35 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pharvaris by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.