Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $9.35 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pharvaris by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

