PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PML traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 87,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,782. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

