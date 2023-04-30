Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

