Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

MHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 21,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,632. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $125,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

