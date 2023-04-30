Piper Sandler Lowers Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target to $1.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 43.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 949,232 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 726,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after acquiring an additional 712,965 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

