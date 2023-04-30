PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,473,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 3,080,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.8 days.

PointsBet Stock Performance

PBTHF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Get PointsBet alerts:

About PointsBet

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.