PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in April

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,473,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 3,080,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.8 days.
PointsBet Stock Performance
PBTHF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.
About PointsBet
