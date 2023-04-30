Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 731,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,405,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 1,007,773 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,355,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 2,173,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Poseida Therapeutics

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.64 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.