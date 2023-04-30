PotCoin Price Down 45.7% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $304,984.32 and approximately $88.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00301987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,242,470 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

