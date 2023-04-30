Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $27.82.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
