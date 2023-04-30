Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

