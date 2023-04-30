Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 63,856,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,829,518. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in SaaS solutions and Blockchain applications. It provides technology solutions for the global trade industry, IoT platform services as well as intelligent fixtures and devices for smart city operations, supply chain platforms and social livestreaming services for the retail industry, metaverse and smart solutions for the travel and leisure industry, as well as cryptomining and digital asset operations.

