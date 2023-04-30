PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 157,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of PowerFleet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,106,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 975,236 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 328,024 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $715,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.87 on Friday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

