PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $29,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $140.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.