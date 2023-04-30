PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.76

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $15.35. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 19,476 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.