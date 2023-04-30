ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Up 23.5% in April

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 1.2 %

PRPH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 33,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.78. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

