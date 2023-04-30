Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 246,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.45% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $30,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 480,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,097,000 after buying an additional 313,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,007,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,226,000 after buying an additional 198,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PB shares. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

