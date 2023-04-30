PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Up 14.1% in April

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,739 shares of company stock valued at $10,245,859. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,542,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,463. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.