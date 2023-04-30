Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Puma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Puma from GBX 3,620 ($45.21) to GBX 3,180 ($39.72) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Puma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $864.25.

Puma Price Performance

Puma stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Puma has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

