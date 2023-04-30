Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.55 million.

Exchange Income Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.22.

EIF stock opened at C$52.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.79. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$38.23 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.