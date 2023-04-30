Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Raised by Analyst

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. Barclays downgraded Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

