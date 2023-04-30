Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $12.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.70. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $43.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.22 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,067.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,660.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,567.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,071.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.