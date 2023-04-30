Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.