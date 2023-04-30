Qtum Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00009822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $305.17 million and $29.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.31 or 0.06480755 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00059563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,637,042 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

