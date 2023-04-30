Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Tops $11.52 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $432,840.26 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

