QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $490,026.83 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

