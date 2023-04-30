Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

