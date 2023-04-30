Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 909,900 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Rain Oncology by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,046. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market cap of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAIN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rain Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

