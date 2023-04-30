Rally One Day Volume Reaches $319,434.68 (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Rally has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $49.59 million and $319,434.68 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Rally Token Profile
Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,965,463,272 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.