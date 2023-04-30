Rambus (RMBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Rambus to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,568. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.