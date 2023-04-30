RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0685 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. RAMP has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $3,805.30 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

