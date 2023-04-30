Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $300.10 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $300.10 million and $4.63 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,480,451,216 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

