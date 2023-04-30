Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $48.22 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,266,024 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

