Raymond James Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $88.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $82.99.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

