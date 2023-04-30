Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after purchasing an additional 237,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.90. 2,868,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.67%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

