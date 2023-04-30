RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 322,700 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 61.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 209,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 69,774 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

See Also

