Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.2 %

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. 317,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,048. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

