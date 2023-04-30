Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 752 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.75. 2,838,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $296.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.